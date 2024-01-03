NorthRock Partners LLC Has $819,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of KLA by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $6.99 on Wednesday, hitting $553.40. The company had a trading volume of 154,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,765. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $597.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $540.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

