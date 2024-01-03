NorthRock Partners LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.34. The company had a trading volume of 974,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

