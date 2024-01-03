NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $3,837,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,224,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,919 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Amcor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,369,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 340,710 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 20.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 896,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 149,396 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMCR

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.