NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $258.31. 164,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,282. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

