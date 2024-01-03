NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $122.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $127.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

