NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 947,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,783. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,761. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

