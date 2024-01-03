NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 2,991 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Hawkins worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWKN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of HWKN stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.52. 15,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.71. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $73.47.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.24 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

