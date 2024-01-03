NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,725,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,713,000 after acquiring an additional 482,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,019. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

