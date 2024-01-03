NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.72. 1,019,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- UniFirst stock falls into the buy zone
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 5 Reasons Under Armour stock may not trade under $10 for long
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 4 takeaways from the first day of trading in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.