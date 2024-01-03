Norway Savings Bank Sells 4,813 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,785,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

