Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 104.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $458.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

