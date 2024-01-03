Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 62.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 514,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $175.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.83.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.