NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $481.68 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

