O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 121,495 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 247.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $1,359,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

