Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.62 and last traded at $41.93. 120,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 375,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

ODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Oddity Tech Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.97 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

