Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Down 7.2%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 769,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,090,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Get Olaplex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Olaplex

Olaplex Trading Down 8.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.40.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 787,242 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,954 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 598,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $18,806,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.