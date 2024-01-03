Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 5.4 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.11. 686,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,247. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

