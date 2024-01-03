Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 180.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Omnicell by 65.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.