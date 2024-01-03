On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC reduced its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,190 shares during the quarter. ON makes up approximately 1.5% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arnhold LLC owned 0.07% of ON worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ON by 847.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 112,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

NYSE ONON traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,615. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

View Our Latest Report on ON

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.