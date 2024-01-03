ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 534.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in ONEOK by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in ONEOK by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 75,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.