Oppenheimer Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $930.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $800.00 to $930.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $813.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $794.43 and a 200 day moving average of $749.15. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.