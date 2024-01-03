OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

OptimizeRx Trading Down 1.9 %

OPRX stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $254.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

Further Reading

