Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after buying an additional 467,476 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,164,000 after acquiring an additional 400,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after acquiring an additional 272,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,267,000 after acquiring an additional 212,661 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

OSK opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $109.90. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.08.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

