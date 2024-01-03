Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OMI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,399.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $222,576.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,399.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,470 shares of company stock worth $880,924. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

