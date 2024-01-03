Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GCOW traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. 946,978 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.