Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Windsor Wealth Management Inc.

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,573 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $25,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

