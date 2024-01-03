Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Decreased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 106,774 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. 2,101,875 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

