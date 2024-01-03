Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stake Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. 2,774,529 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

