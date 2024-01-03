Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

