Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Down to $18.75

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $17.94. Paramount Global shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 22,810 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.58%.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
