Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Down to $18.75

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $17.94. Paramount Global shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 22,810 shares traded.

Paramount Global Stock Down 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

