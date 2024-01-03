Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.84. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$25.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.14.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$430.70 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.5291005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. Also, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.20, for a total transaction of C$362,408.40. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.56.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

