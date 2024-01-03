Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.6 %
TSE POU opened at C$25.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.14. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$25.05 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.84.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.08). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of C$430.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.5291005 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. In other news, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.20, for a total transaction of C$362,408.40. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. Corporate insiders own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
