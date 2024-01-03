PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 8.9% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.44. 268,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

