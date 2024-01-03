PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 2.5% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,472. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

