Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Position Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,755 shares of company stock worth $366,397 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

