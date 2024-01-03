Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises approximately 2.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $159.89. 184,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,683. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,428 shares of company stock worth $275,244 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.06.

Get Our Latest Report on PCTY

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.