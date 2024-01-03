PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. 6,966,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,500,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

