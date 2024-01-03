PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PBF opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

