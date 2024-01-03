PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.90

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.90 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.83), with a volume of 46574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.80).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -893.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

