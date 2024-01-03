Pelham Capital Ltd. Invests $22.98 Million in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,978,000. Ferrari makes up approximately 10.9% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE opened at $332.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $372.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.