Pelham Capital Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 735,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,172,000. Planet Fitness accounts for about 17.2% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of Planet Fitness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

