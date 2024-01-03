Pelham Capital Ltd. Sells 271,279 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pelham Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,279 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 12.8% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.