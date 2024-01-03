Pelham Capital Ltd. Takes $29.03 Million Position in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,189,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,033,000. Soho House & Co Inc. makes up about 13.8% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 2.13% of Soho House & Co Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance
Shares of SHCO opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.
Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $300.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
