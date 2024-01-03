Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Permian Resources worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 157.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 1,076,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,870,336. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

