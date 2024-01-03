Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.34. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.
Perpetual Energy Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.
About Perpetual Energy
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
