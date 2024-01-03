PFB (TSE:PFB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.10

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.10 and traded as low as C$24.07. PFB shares last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 1,025 shares changing hands.
PFB Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.02.
About PFB
PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.
