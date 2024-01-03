PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,104 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Twilio by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 143,020 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,003,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,894. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

