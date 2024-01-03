PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,404 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $120,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Catalent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,699 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $74,987,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,565,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Argus upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of CTLT traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. 637,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,108. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

