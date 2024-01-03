PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.07. The stock had a trading volume of 426,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.24 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

