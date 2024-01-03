PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,910,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AJG traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $225.85. The company had a trading volume of 409,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,961. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.23 and its 200-day moving average is $229.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

